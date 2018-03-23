Three Clydesdales born this week at Boonville ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- The Boonville ranch that is home to the Budweiser Clydesdales, American icons, welcomed three new baby colts to the family this week.

The newest Clydesdale was born at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, March 22.

People are invited to meet the babies starting Saturday, March 24, when the ranch reopens for tours.

Tours of the ranch are offered through October by reservation only. The ranch hosts several guided tours per day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They are closed on Wednesdays. Each tour lasts approximately an hour and a half. Adults cost $15 each, children under the age of 2 are free.

The ranch, which was established in 2008, features a mare/stallion and foaling barn, veterinary lab and 10 pastures, each with a customized, walk-in shelter. The 300 plus acre ranch is currently home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions.

