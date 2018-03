Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We check out the robots now roaming the aisles at Walmart in search of out of stock items.

That robot you see roaming the aisles at Walmart isn't cleaning the floors - it's actually scanning the shelves for out of stock items and more. Watch the video above to see how it works.

