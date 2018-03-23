Woman in critical condition after crash in KCK; part of Parallel Parkway shut down

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman is in critical condition Friday night after she was involved in a crash that has closed down part of a busy KCK street.

Police said a female driver veered off of Parallel Parkway near 49th Street in KCK. Her vehicle then hit a mailbox and a power pole before eventually going over a guardrail.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said she was the only occupant in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Westbound Parallel Parkway is currently closed at 47th Street, and police said it will remain closed for some time as investigators try to determine what caused the crash.