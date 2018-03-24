Chicago, Overland Park mayors wager on Loyola-Kansas State

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 22: Xavier Sneed #20 of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The mayors of Chicago and Overland Park, Kansas, have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the NCAA Elite Eight basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he’ll send Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach Chicago-style pizza from Loyola student favorite J.B. Alberto’s Pizza. Gerlach says he’ll send Emanuel ribs from Kansas City-style barbecue restaurant Q39. The losing mayor also will make a donation to a charity of the winning mayor’s choice.

Emanuel has chosen Chicago’s Becoming A Man youth mentoring program. Gerlach has picked Overland Park’s Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead.

9th seed Kansas State takes on 11th seed Loyola-Chicago at 5:09 p.m. CT on Saturday in Atlanta.