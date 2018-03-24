KC March for Our Lives event draws nearly 6,000 people pushing for stricter gun laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As many as 6,000 people in Kansas City took part in the nationwide March For Our Lives event Saturday.

It was inspired by the students of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida. That was the site of a deadly school shooting in February.

The four-hour Kansas City March For Our Lives event included a three-hour rally at Theis Park, and a march through the Plaza.

Many of those at the event were teenagers; both on the stage and in the crowd. But many more were adults, who say they are inspired by this new generation.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James was one of them. Jennifer Mueller Ross was another. In the crowd, she held a sign saying she was a student at Columbine High School. “I believe in their cause so much.”

Nineteen years have passed since Ross was in school; she now has a son of her own. “These kids, like my son here, are going to change the world. And they’re going to make it a better place.”

A few dozen high schoolers who drove the event Saturday. Students from Winnetonka High School, Lee’s Summit, Olathe East, Blue Valley North, West, and Northwest all took the stage, among others.

Nicholas Clark was one of them. “Being a part of this nationwide movement,” said the Olathe East freshman, “and getting politicians at the state level and federal level to realize that we’re here, and that we need things to happen.”

Rachel Gonzalez is another organizer, and freshman at Missouri Western. “I think we’ll be talking about this for a very long time,” she said, “because the victims are speaking out about it. In the past, the victims have been too young to talk about it, especially Sandy Hook. But now these students are really taking in the national spotlight, and using it for change.”

Throughout the event, protesters called for more gun control, both at the state and federal levels. Thus far, there's little reaction in the Missouri and Kansas state houses.

That's another reason why the teens say they're eager to start voting. They’ve already got the midterm Election Day circled on the calendar: November 6th.

