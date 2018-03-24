Pesto egg salad sandwiches

Makes 4 servings (1 sandwich per serving)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fat-free mayonnaise

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

4 teaspoons prepared pesto

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

3 hard-cooked egg whites, chopped

8 slices whole wheat bread, toasted

Spinach leaves

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Gently stir in eggs and egg whites. Spread over four toast slices; top with spinach and remaining toast.

Nutritional information per serving: 285 calories, 11g fat (3g saturated fat), 217 mg cholesterol, 811 mg sodium, 30g carbohydrate, 5g fiber, 18g protein

