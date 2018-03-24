Pesto egg salad sandwiches
Makes 4 servings (1 sandwich per serving)
Ingredients:
1/2 cup fat-free mayonnaise
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
4 teaspoons prepared pesto
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
4 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
3 hard-cooked egg whites, chopped
8 slices whole wheat bread, toasted
Spinach leaves
Directions:
In a small bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Gently stir in eggs and egg whites. Spread over four toast slices; top with spinach and remaining toast.
Nutritional information per serving: 285 calories, 11g fat (3g saturated fat), 217 mg cholesterol, 811 mg sodium, 30g carbohydrate, 5g fiber, 18g protein
