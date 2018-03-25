Independence to demolish Foundry Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Beginning Monday, a part of Independence will look a little different. The city is taking on blight. As part of that effort, it will demolish the Independence Foundry Building.

The brick building, located at 1010 Hayward, has no roof. The windows are missing. The loading dock is filled with dozens of tires, a mattress, and a dresser.

The old Independence Foundry used to be a company that made cast iron cooking implements and stoves. Now, it’s making headaches for the city.

In the last five years, says a city spokesperson, Independence emergency crews have responded to more than a dozen fire calls at the building.

That, spokesperson Meg Lewis pointed out, is endangering the lives of fire fighters. If the flames spread, it would jeopardize area businesses.

Demolition will take several days, but Independence hopes this will be the start of something better on Hayward street.

“There are a lot of opportunities in the city of Independence,” said Lewis on Sunday, “and finding what that next thing is for this area is always a high priority.”

The demolition will cost taxpayers roughly $80,000. The city is already going through the court system to get the business to pay for part of that.