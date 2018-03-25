KU fans mob Mass Street in celebration of win over Duke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Mass Street was a massive celebration Sunday night after the Jayhawks' overtime win over Duke to reach the Final Four.

Fans were on edge throughout the nail-biter of a match-up, but that tension turned to jubilation after KU wrapped up the win, 85-81.

The partiers in the street shut down traffic, but police said the party wasn't out of control. The Lawrence Police Department tweeted as of 9 p.m., there had been no arrests and no citations in the aftermath of the game.

9:00 p.m. Final (Four) update:

0 Arrests

0 Citations#RCJH Have a safe night, #DriveSober, and see you all next week. FILL IT UP AGAIN! — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2018

Fans later flocked to Allen Fieldhouse to welcome the team back shortly after 11 p.m.