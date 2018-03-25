KU fans mob Mass Street in celebration of win over Duke

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Mass Street was a massive celebration Sunday night after the Jayhawks' overtime win over Duke to reach the Final Four.

Fans were on edge throughout the nail-biter of a match-up, but that tension turned to jubilation after KU wrapped up the win, 85-81.

The partiers in the street shut down traffic, but police said the party wasn't out of control. The Lawrence Police Department tweeted as of 9 p.m., there had been no arrests and no citations in the aftermath of the game.

Fans later flocked to Allen Fieldhouse to welcome the team back shortly after 11 p.m.

Fans arrived ahead of the KU men's basketball team at Allen Fieldhouse.