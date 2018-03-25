KU fans mob Mass Street in celebration of win over Duke

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Mass Street was a massive celebration Sunday night after the Jayhawks' overtime win over Duke to reach the Final Four.
Fans were on edge throughout the nail-biter of a match-up, but that tension turned to jubilation after KU wrapped up the win, 85-81.
The partiers in the street shut down traffic, but police said the party wasn't out of control. The Lawrence Police Department tweeted as of 9 p.m., there had been no arrests and no citations in the aftermath of the game.
Fans later flocked to Allen Fieldhouse to welcome the team back shortly after 11 p.m.