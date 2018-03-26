× 58-year-old Paola man dead after crashing into sign then bridge

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Miami County Saturday night.

The crash happened around 6:54 p.m. near 299th Street and Somerset Road.

Raymond Lonnie Mitchell, of Paola, Kan., died at the scene.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mitchell, 58, was driving south on Somerset Road when his vehicle swerved off the roadway and struck a road sign and concrete bridge causing the vehicle to overturn numerous times.

Authorities say Mitchell was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.