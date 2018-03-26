Construction of creekside senior citizen complex spurs concerns of flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A massive creekside construction project has some Independence neighbors worried about flooded basements.

Plans call for 25 duplexes on Jones Street near North River Road. Grading and other work has already begun on 16 acres that slopes down to Mill Creek below.

“When you move an entire hill that’s full of nothing but green grass and dirt and you are going to replace it with flat land that’s nothing but concrete, water’s got to go somewhere," Dawn Anderson said.

Anderson is one of several neighbors living on McCoy Street who has experienced periodic flooding in the neighborhood since 2016. Neighbors said at times it's led to up to a foot of water in basements.

“Anything that was on the floor got ruined, had to be thrown away," Anderson said. "We had a lot of family history that was down there. We lost all of our wedding photos."

Anderson said workers she thought were from the city of Independence came to inspect storm sewers. They told her they found no problems and instructed her and other neighbors instead to check their own pipes.

“There’s no blocks. There’s no cracks, so I don’t know. Nobody seems to have an answer," she said.

The city of Independence didn't have information about any environmental studies associated with the project immediately available. City spokesperson Meg Lewis said Water Pollution Control was unaware of any prior complaints in that area.

After being contacted by FOX4, the city said it will now monitor and assess any issues already in play along the creek and keep an eye on things going forward with construction.

Flooding concerns were first posted to an Independence Facebook community page. Lewis said residents should instead reach out to the city with service requests or concerns on the city's Action Line.