WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- Fans gathered Monday night in Warrensburg as the University of Central Missouri celebrated its women's basketball team, which just brought home a national championship.

The Jennies won their second Women's Division II national title on Friday night as UCM defeated Ashland, a team that had won 73 games in a row.

