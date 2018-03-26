Foundry Building coming down as Independence looks to clean up neighborhood

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An eyesore in Independence is coming down. Monday afternoon, workers started tearing down the old Foundry building on Hayward Avenue.

The vacant building had structural problems. People used it as a dumping site and abandoned trash and tires there.

City leaders say firefighters responded to lots of fires at the building as well.

The demolition is part of Independence’s five-year-strategic plan, called “Independence for all.”

Blight removal is one of the plan’s biggest components, and leaders say with the building gone, they’ll have a safer, more attractive city.

“It’s going to clean up the neighborhood,” said John Perkins, who represents Independence’s first district on the Independence City Council. “This is one of the largest commercial buildings that we are knocking down. So it shows that we are serious about taking blight seriously and getting rid of it.”

City officials say the demolition and clean up should be done within a month.

Crews will lay down grass and the area will become an empty lot.