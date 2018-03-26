× Joe’s Weather Blog: Stormy morning (no not a political blog :) )

Good morning…I do love an accurate forecast. Last night I outlined an area that storms would develop towards 4AM or so and then move towards the KC Metro by 6AM. Well sure enough at 5AM I heard the 1st rumbles of thunder and it’s been raining since. There has also been some hail as well…that too was expected and there was even some larger hail out towards Emporia. Remember in yesterday’s blog I wrote about the instability that was there, above the cooler surface air. Once the low level jet kicked up…that instability was tapped and some hail was able to form. Not very widespread but up to quarter sized in parts of SW Cass Co, MO. Just a reminder that Spring has sort of spring.

We continue to evolve into Spring in fits and starts. The weekend was the expected lost cause really. Longer term still looks chilly to me on average into the 1st 10 days of April There will be a mild day or two in there…like this coming Wednesday…but if you average out the next 15 days or so…odds heavily favor, in my opinion, that the overall average will be below “normal”.

Forecast:

Today: The expected morning thunderstorms will move away. Replacing them will be more scattered showers with dry time between. Temperatures today are actually very tricky as it’s going to warm up towards the south of the KC Metro area and there is a question how far north that warmer air will get as I talked about last night. Let’s shoot for the 50s with 60s south of KC…but IF we get lucky it could warm up a bit more.

Tonight: More off and on rain…some additional storms possible south of KC (assuming the warmer air is there) with lows in the 40s

Tuesday: Clouds, perhaps some morning leftover showers…then cool and pretty cloudy with highs only in the 40s

Wednesday: Better with highs in the 60° range.

Discussion:

Well this is a heck of a way to start out the morning…

The hail towards the Metro was somewhat smaller (mostly)

From Sarah Jo Skoropat: Ice ice baby! Pea size to quarter size in Pleasant Hill. This was just what I scooped up out of one of our chairs on the back deck. @KarliRitter pic.twitter.com/2r7f3xbtjT — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 26, 2018

We just received quarter-sized hail here at the office in Pleasant Hill. pic.twitter.com/ym55ohmd37 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 26, 2018

So for some…icy…for most though..just periods of locally heavy rain with thunder and lightning!

We’ll be in the zone for rain redevelopment until the low level jet eases off a bit…

but there have been some areas that have had well over 1″ of rain…mostly on the south side of KC…

So far average KC Metro totals, as of 8AM show anywhere from 1/4″-1″ of rain out there.

The rain should become more intermittent as we head towards lunchtime…the HRRR model via IA State shows this.

The next issue for the day is how warm we end up…there is a surface low west of Wichita this morning…IF that tracks up the I-35 corridor…we may end up warmer later this afternoon…IF it stays farther south of KC…we’ll be cooler. Right now we’re holding around 42° with the rain falling…let’s see what happens as the day moves along. There is some significant upside potential and some of our short term models are trying to push highs into the 60s for most of the KC region later this afternoon. I’m not convinced yet though.

The 8AM surface map shows the low nicely…south of Dodge City.

If it ends up towards Topeka…we may pop into the 60s…IF it stays towards Clinton or south of KC…no chance.

Tonight a cold front will work through the region…the colder air towards NE will move southwards into the low pressure area passing through the region. This means Tuesday will be another raw day…and there may be some leftover showers in the AM as some rain tries to move up from the SW although the I-44 corridor will again see the heaviest rains from that situation.

Wednesday looks pretty good (finally)

Still not convinced about what happens Thursday. I lean towards dry for the game but it may be rather cool and perhaps gray again.

I should mention that the EURO model has decided that since Spring is here…it wants to actually dole out snowstorms for KC. Notice I used the plural on that. It was a pretty big one on Friday and another lessor one next Monday. The GFS model wants to play with something big around the 6/7th of April. So there’s that.

The EURO has had the snowstorm for Friday now 2 runs in a row. Last night’s version looks a pinch weaker than yesterday’s blockbuster. Obviously climatology says this is extremely suspect but you know…just for the heck of it…here is a look at the 10 biggest snows from March 30th onwards…

If anything this mornings EURO ensemble runs were actually showing more favorable tracks of the surface low to create a heavy wet snow on Friday near or in the KC area…

See all those L’s in western and southern MO…8 of them…that shows the various solutions out of 52 runs.

Yesterday’s run there 4-5.

Something to sort of think about. Again the odds are heavily tilted to NOT let this happen…BUT we’ve seen in other parts of the country that it CAN happen. Indianapolis, IN after a year with about 10″ of snow…doubled that on Saturday.

Our feature photo comes from Sarah Jo Skoropat…impressive hail as mentioned.

Joe