KC police searching for person of interest in connection to 2017 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a 2017 homicide.

KCPD’s Homicide Unit is attempting to locate Anthony Robinson, 26, in connection to an Oct. 26 fatal shooting in the area of 7th Street and Norton Avenue.

Police said Robinson has multiple tattoos, including “Anthony” above his left eye, “1 life 2 live” on his chest and “No Regrets” above his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.