FOX4 Weather Forecast: Grab the rain gear!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab the rain gear... showers and thunderstorms are heading into the metro this Monday morning! As the rain moves in, heavy downpours along with thunder and lightning are expected. Rain continues to linger today with temperatures climbing at best into the low and middle 50s. Find out when the rain moves out and sunshine returns in the updated forecast above.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month