Lee’s Summit H.S. has new security measures after recent threat

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Starting Monday, new security measures will be put into place at one local high school. And while meant to keep students safe, it could make it harder for some students to get to class.

Lee’s Summit High School has three different buildings, and many students walk outside through a courtyard to get to class. Some of these doors have always remained unlocked, but not anymore.

Starting Monday, every door leading in and out of the school will be locked at all times except for during passing periods. What that means is when the first bell rings, the doors leading to all three school buildings will automatically unlock so students can get to class.

When the passing period ends, the doors will automatically re-lock.

If a student is running late and gets caught outside when the doors lock, they’ll need to go back around to the main building, buzz the office and show their ID to get back inside.

Due to the changes, parents will be required to buzz the main office, show an ID and state the order of business before being allowed inside.

These changes come after a gun scare earlier this month.

Three teens face charges for bringing a handgun, a shotgun and an AR-15 to Lee’s Summit High School to threaten another student in the parking lot.

While no one was shot, it convinced the school’s safety committee to unanimously pass this measure – with hopes of keeping students safer in this age when school shootings are becoming more and more common.

This is the first time since the school opened back in 1954 that every door will be locked during the school day.