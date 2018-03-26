Lee’s Summit parents start #Giver4Jimmer campaign to honor son who died suddenly from flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – A Lee’s Summit couple went on a Colorado ski vacation with their son last week, but had to fly home without him. Now, they're trying to make sure his memory lives on.

“We got there Friday night, and he said he wasn’t feeling very well," Jim Flath said. "He went to urgent care on Saturday morning.”

Doctors said he had the flu. The next day, 26-year-old James Flath died.

“The official answer we have is that it was respiratory failure due to flu and high altitude sickness,” Jim Flath said.

“The shell that we left there was not James," his mother Sue Flath said. "His memory is in our hearts, and it will be forever.”

The Flaths came home to write an obituary for their 26-year-old son and suggest a charity for people to make donations in his name. The problem was, they couldn’t find a charity they thought fit James just right. So to honor their boy and his budding career in social media, that’s where they went.

“With Facebook, it’s heartwarming to us to see. Oh my gosh, this movement is taking off," Sue Flath said.

It’s a hashtag movement called “Giver 4 Jimmer.” The idea: Do something kind, take a photo with a “Giver 4 Jimmer” card, then post it to this Facebook page.

His parents say James always fought for the underdog. They thought this was a fitting tribute, but they needed help with the execution.

“I asked them for help on this and they jumped on it," James Flath said.

He was talking about Annie Slaughter and Katrina Ricke, who worked with James in social media.

“It was really Jim’s idea, and we just needed to bring it to life," Slaughter said. "So we kind of split up duties, and she took the cards, and I took the Facebook page.”

The page, in four short days, now has hundreds of likes and has seen acts of kindness from around the country.

“He would’ve loved the fact that we were able to do this for him and use social media in a way to expand who he was and make his memory live on," Ricke said.

“People across the globe are going to receive this kind act and receive this card and think of James. It’s kind of incredible to think about,” Slaughter said.

The Flaths know the movement won’t bring James back, but they said with every post, every kind act, they feel like they get just one more little bit of their son.

“In a really, really sucky situation, hopefully some bright sunshine can come out of it in some spots," Jim Flath said.

Download and print your own "Giver 4 Jimmer" card in different sizes here, here or here.