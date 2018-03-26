× Police identify man shot & killed near Cascone’s Italian Restaurant in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot near a popular Northland Italian Restaurant late Sunday evening.

Officers responded to North Oak Trafficway and Indianola around 10 p.m. They found a man dead in the parking lot near Cascone’s Italian Restaurant.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity or any suspect information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (816) 474-TIPS.