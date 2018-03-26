Mizzou’s Michael Porter Jr. to enter 2018 NBA draft

“Man, it’s been a crazy year but I feel so blessed to be in the position I’m at.”

After a season sidelined by injury, Mizzou’s Michael Porter Jr. announced on Monday that he will sign with an agent and enter the 2018 NBA draft. He announced his decision in a video on his Instagram page.

“I want to thank Mizzou nation, my coaches, and my teammates for the incredible support I’ve received ever since I committed to the university. I wish I could’ve been on the floor with my brother every single night, but I’m so thankful to be a part of such a special group,” Porter says in the video.

“A special thank you goes out to my family. Y’all have been there with me through it all, and I just wanted to let y’all know how much y’all mean to me. With that being said, after talking it over with my coaches and my family, I would like to announce that I’m declaring for the 2018 NBA draft.”