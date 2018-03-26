Owner of Raytown dog rescue to use surprise donation for spay & neuter costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A local animal rescue center that recently received FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award says they will use the $400 that comes with the award to covering the spaying and neutering costs for more animals.

Gabel Whitaker nominated Sam of Midwest Animal Rescue for the award. Whitaker is a student at St. Elizabeth's Grade School who is doing service hours at the rescue where she met Sam, who is the owner and director.

"We’re giving the money to Sam because she deserves it so does Erin, and they try really hard to help all the dogs that are here," Whitaker said. "They try to help every dog that needs to be helped."

Watch the video above to see Sam's reaction to the surprise.

