Person Lawrence firefighters pulled from burning house dies from injuries

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person is dead following a fire in Lawrence early Monday morning.

It happened at a home near East 19th Street and Haskell Avenue around 6:09 a.m. Crews were on the scene within five minutes.

When the call first came in reports indicated a small, wood frame residence with heavy fire involvement.

Firefighters found one person inside the burning building. That person was taken to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.