Pleasant Hill soccer fields flooded after heavy rains hit the metro

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. -- Heavy rain Monday caused big problems for people in Pleasant Hill. The city's soccer complex just opened for the season Saturday, but rain has now flooded the fields.

This field was pristine and beautiful on Saturday. Now, logs that look like bales of hay are strewn across the complex.

“This fence right here, this was just put up last week,” said Michelle Donovan, who was out Monday surveying the damage. “Parks and Recreation put that in and as you can see there is no more fence. The huge logs took them away.”

The logs came from rushing flood water across the street.

Michelle Donovan helps her husband in his role as president of the Pleasant Hill Youth Soccer Association. She's making note of the things they’ll have to fix. Flooding flipped over and washed away benches and nets.

With the help of volunteers, Donovan is confident they'll get the fields back to how they should look. Cleaning up the field is part of the soccer association's routine.

“This actually happens three or four times a year,” Donovan said. “So this is not the first time. This is probably the worst we've ever seen it.”

The next games are scheduled for the week after Easter.