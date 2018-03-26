Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas in connection with 10-year-old’s water slide death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The co-owner of Schlitterbahn was arrested Monday in Texas in connection to the death of a 10-year-old boy on a water slide, officials say.

The U.S. Marshal Service confirmed Jeff Henry was arrested in Cameron County in southern Texas on a Kansas warrant.

Henry was frequently mentioned in an indictment released Friday, which charged the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, and one of its former executives with dozens of charges, including involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

The 10-year-old died while riding the Verruckt water slide when the raft he was on went airborne and hit a metal pole overhead.