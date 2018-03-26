× Shooting at 7th & Parallel in KCK leaves man with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon in KCK.

Officers were initially called to the area of 7th Street and Parallel Parkway for an armed disturbance because people were reportedly running around nearby with guns, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man shot, suffering life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police say the suspect is at large still.

FOX4 will update this story as information becomes available. Check back for the latest information.