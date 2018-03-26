Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In honor of Nation Spinach Day, FOX4 invited local Chef Renee Kelly of Renee Kelly's Harvest to share one of her favorite recipes that incorporates the healthy vegetable.

Spinach and Cheese Dumplings

serves 3-4

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

8 oz baby spinach

1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs

1 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1/4 cup olive oil

1 each egg, light beaten

all-purpose flour, for dusting

6 oz taleggio cheese (substitute brie or fontina)

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter

fresh sage leaves

1 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch the spinach and plunge into an ice bath. Strain, and squeeze the remaining water out of the spinach.

In a large bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, ricotta, 1 Tablespoon olive oil and egg until combined. Add the spinach and mix until incorporated.

Divide the dough into 14 balls. Working with one ball at a time, flatten the dough and add 2 teaspoons of teleggio cheese. Wrap the dough around the cheese and dust with flour. Place on sheet pan with a piece of parchment. Repeat until all dough is used.

Place the dumplings in the freezer for 45 minutes.

Bring a pot of salted water to a simmer and place the dumplings into the water and cook for 5 minutes, remove and strain.- Save 1/3 cup of the past water.

Heat the remaining olive oil in large sauté pan and carefully add the dumplings, and cook until golden brown. Add the butter and sage and baste for an additional 2 minutes. Remove the dumplings. Add the pasta water and vinegar, reduce. Spoon the sauce over the dumplings, serve warm.

More recipes:

