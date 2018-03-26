Streetcar resumes service after suspicious package deemed not a threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC streetcar shut down Monday afternoon while police investigate a report of a suspicious package. Authorities determined the package was just a suitcase left near Union Station and there was no threat.
Police responded to the report of the package at Union Station around noon.
KC Streetcar tweeted around 12:15 p.m. Monday that the streetcar “is holding in place while we wait for @kcpolice activity to clear alignment.”
One twitter user near the scene posted photos of the KCPD bomb robot approaching the package and searching its contents.
Police wrapped up the scene around 1:15 p.m. and the streetcar resumed service.