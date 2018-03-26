Streetcar resumes service after suspicious package deemed not a threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC streetcar shut down Monday afternoon while police investigate a report of a suspicious package. Authorities determined the package was just a suitcase left near Union Station and there was no threat.

Police responded to the report of the package at Union Station around noon.

KC Streetcar tweeted around 12:15 p.m. Monday that the streetcar “is holding in place while we wait for @kcpolice activity to clear alignment.”

One twitter user near the scene posted photos of the KCPD bomb robot approaching the package and searching its contents.

Package appears to not be a bomb. Apparently this robot's method of diffusion is to open the package and empty its contents by shaking them out. pic.twitter.com/VlrMLFDzFN — Ross Jensby (@rdjensby) March 26, 2018

Police are on the scene. No bomb. pic.twitter.com/qBRmdDC3XC — Ross Jensby (@rdjensby) March 26, 2018

Police wrapped up the scene around 1:15 p.m. and the streetcar resumed service.