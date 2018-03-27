× 5 metro cities among dozens to put use tax for online purchases up for vote on April 3 ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five metro cities are proposing a local use tax on certain online purchases, and on April 3, voters will be tasked with making the decision.

Liberty, Independence, Blue Springs, Belton and Odessa are among 31 Missouri cities that are considering the use tax, which is essentially a sales tax applied to residents’ online purchases from out-of-state vendors. The use tax wouldn’t apply to in-state online purchases.

If voters in the five cities approve the use tax, the rate would be the same as the municipal sales tax in that city.

Kansas City, Grandview, St. Joseph, Springfield and St. Louis already have a local use tax. Amazon began collecting sales tax in Missouri in 2017.

“The explosive growth of online sales has led to a significant decline in sales tax receipts for Missouri cities,” Stuart Haynes, Missouri Municipal League policy and membership associate, said in a news release. “This has a significant negative impact on local municipal budgets as they miss out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in local sales tax revenue.”