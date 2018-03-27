After icy winter, potholes plague Kansas City metro roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Potholes are causing problems for drivers in the metro.

Many have been reported in the Waldo area and along State Line Road. Beyond just being a nuisance to drivers, mechanics say they can really damage your tires, wheels or suspension components on your car.

“The most common issue that we see usually is damage to a tire or a wheel,” said Russell Phillips, manager of Northtown Auto.

Sometimes it can be a simple fix, like replacing a tire. Other times hitting a pothole could lead to needing a more extensive repair.

“An impact like that can have an impact on all the other suspension components, particularly if you haven’t had any preventative maintenance attention and you’ve got something like a ball joint or a shock or a strut that’s kind of weak, and then it takes that sort of an impact it can be the thing that puts it over the edge,” Phillips said.

Kansas City’s Public Works Department said during March and April they get the most calls to fill these holes in the road.

“We are out and about everyday, and we’re filling and about 25,000 per year potholes we fill,” said KCMO Public Works spokesperson Beth Breitenstein.

This year, crews could exceed that number because of the conditions on the roads.

“This past winter we had quite a few icy situations instead of straight-out snowstorms," Breitenstein said. "Ice is not a friend to pavement and asphalt, so anytime moisture gets in there and it ices over, that is going to create some bad potholes.”

Waldo and State Line Road have been flagged as problem areas already, but the city relies on help from residents to know where to patch next.

“We rely a lot on 311 calls. We also have city staff that if we’re out and about doing other things we’ll note problem areas, and we also have internal data we use. We have a vehicle that has driven the city and taken data of pavement conditions,” Breitenstein said.

To report potholes in Kansas City, call 311. KC potholes can also be reported at 816-513-9224 or directly to the public works department at 816-513-1313.

For other cities:

Grandview -- 816-316-4856

Independence -- 816-325-7624

Lee's Summit -- 816-969-7754

Liberty -- 816-792-6150

North Kansas City - 816-274-6004

Raytown -- 816-737-6044

Lenexa -- 913-477-7880

Olathe -- 913-971-6037

Overland Park -- 913-895-5010

Shawnee -- 913-631-2500 ext.230

KDOT -- 785-296-3585

MoDOT --1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636)