Car break-ins in Waldo, Brookside have residents frustrated and beefing up security

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A series of car break-ins made for a harsh wake-up call for people in Waldo and Brookside on Tuesday morning.

It has homeowners frustrated and police investigating. Now, several people said they're beefing up security in hopes of catching the culprits.

“I was on my way to work," Blake Sullivan said. "I work for the fire department, and I get up pretty early. It was about 6 a.m., went out, and I saw a bunch of glass."

Sullivan took a Snapchat video when he walked outside and noticed what happened.

“I noticed my window was out, so I was like, 'Oh man, my car got broken into,' Sullivan said. "So then I looked over, and my wife's window was broken, too. So I went and woke her up."

The Sullivans have only lived in Kansas City for a couple years and consider it to be a relatively safe neighborhood.

“I was super bummed just because someone went through my personal space in my neighborhood,” Sullivan said.

He called police, and then posted about what happened on a neighborhood app. That's when they found out they weren't the only victims.

Many of their neighbors reported similar crimes.

“I think they were looking for something," he said. "They took like pocket change but left sunglasses. I don`t know if they were looking for garage door openers or keys. I don`t know. It could have been a bunch of kids running around, but it sounds like they hit several other cars in the neighborhood.”

Sullivan said he and his wife don't keep their belongings in the car for this reason, so the thieves and vandals got away with only pocket change.

“I used to just leave my old Jeep unlocked, and we noticed people would come in and rummage through it," he said. "So that`s why we got security cameras now.”

But the driver's side window on both of their cars were smashed, which is costing them a lot more than pocket change.

“It's around $800 or $900 for both the windows, and then I put a bunch more money into a security system, too," he said. "So it`s an expensive day.”

Police said they received three reports but ask anyone else who had their vehicle broken into to call police or stop by the metro patrol station and file a report.