Chihuahua gives birth to record-setting 11 puppies in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. -- It’s puppy power to the 11th degree in Olathe. A chihuahua being fostered through a metro rescue might have just set a world record.

When Josie and Perrin Brown agreed to foster a chihuahua named Laugh Out Loud, they knew she was expecting.

But they had no idea they could be witnessing history.

Last Friday and Saturday, Laugh Out Loud delivered 11 healthy chihuahua puppies -- eight boys and three girls.

As far as the experts at Unleashed Pet Rescue & Adoption can tell, that’s a record for a chihuahua litter.

“This is extremely rare,” said Rebecca Taylor with Unleashed Pet Rescue & Adoption. “We’re hoping to get the world record with these 11 chihuahua puppies. From a small chihuahua mama, it’s just unheard of.”

Taylor said the animal rescue organization plans to file an application with the Guinness Book of World Records for certification.

All of the puppies and Laugh Out Loud will be available for adoption in about eight weeks. For adoption information, you can check their website.

For now, all of the puppies are named after rock stars, except for the last puppy that was born.

“Her name is Eleven after the character in ‘Stranger Things,'" Josie Brown said. “Rock stars and ‘Stranger Things’ because this is pretty strange.”