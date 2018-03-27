Jayhawk walk-ons share team’s honor, even without sharing the spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What's it like when the spotlight shines on somebody else?

Two Kansas Jayhawk walk-ons, both of whom hail from the Kansas City metro, know the feeling. Even though they play without a scholarship, they’re still fired up for this weekend’s Final Four. People who know KU Senior Clay Young and Freshman Chris Teahan well say they love having a front row seat, and they’re playing for the love of the game.

Teahan, the younger brother of former Kansas guard Connor Teahan, is the youngest of five kids in his family, and as a Rockhurst High School Hawklet, his dependable jumpshot was attractive to many schools. Pete Campbell, who’s worked with the Rockhurst program for more than 20 years, remembers smaller colleges that wanted Teahan, but instead, Chris suited up for his freshman year at Allen Fieldhouse.

“Chris was a tremendous competitor while he was here,” Campbell said.

“He gets to run out in warm-ups on that KU court. He gets to hear that cheering and that applause and that tradition. Being a part of that surmounts any feeling he might get from ever playing every minute at somewhere else.”

The allure of “the Phog’ was strong for Young as well, whose Lansing High School team finished as KHSHAA Class 5A State runners-up in 2013. Young started his college career at Kansas City Kansas Community College, where, during his sophomore season, he suffered a torn ligament in his knee. He eventually transferred to Lawrence, and his loved ones say he's happy to have chased his dream.

“He's a very high basketball IQ guy. He understands his role,” Rod Briggs, former Lansing Coach told FOX 4 News on Tuesday.

Briggs spent ten years at Lansing before taking the coaching spot at Truman High in Independence, Missouri. Briggs says he's cheering for Young, who's known as a furious competitor, to see the court in the final four. Briggs says Young has always been a determined player, and now, his senior season as a hawk is winding down.

“Ultimately, I hope for a blowout and Clay gets into the game and gets to play some minutes,” Briggs said. “We hope he gets a shot. Maybe at the end of the game.”

Teahan and Young are unlikely to play during the final weekend of KU Basketball. They’re combining for an average of 8.3 minutes per game during the ‘Hawks first 38 games of the season, most of which came in late-game situations.

Campbell says he and Teahan swapped texts this week, and the old coach told his former player how proud he is that he's advanced so far in the game. If the Jayhawks win it all in San Antonio, Chris Teahan would follow his older brother in winning a national title at KU while playing as a walk-on.

Kansas (31-7) meets up with Villanova (34-4) on sSturday night in a contest scheduled for 7:49 p.m. Central Time. If KU wins, they'll play for the national title Monday night against either Michigan or Loyola-Chicago.