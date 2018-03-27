Kansas lawmakers gather in Topeka to hear ‘safety act’ bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas lawmakers will begin efforts Tuesday to make it easier to arm teachers.

Right now, teachers in Kansas have the right to carry a concealed weapon into the classroom. But most school districts have told their teachers no, they can’t – for several reasons.

One is insurance. Insurance companies have threatened to raise rates or even drop school districts that allow teachers to bring guns in the classroom because of liability concerns. What if a student gets ahold of the gun and something bad happens?

Many fear bringing guns into schools will put students at a greater risk of getting hurt. But supporters of this bill – called the Safety Act – disagree. They say armed teachers would be able to better protect students in the event of a school shooting.

The proposed bill would prevent insurance companies from raising prices or refusing coverage to districts that allow conceal carry. It would hold school districts negligent if a teacher wants to conceal carry, is told no, and then something bad happens at the school. And it would mandate teachers who want to bring guns to school receive the same professional training as police officers.

Under the bill, the names of those teachers allowed to conceal carry would not be released to the public.

One lawmaker has gathered more than 6,000 signatures on a petition against this bill, and the testimony is expected to get pretty heated.

The public meeting began at 8 a.m. in Topeka. FOX4's John Pepitone is at the meeting and will have an update on this story at noon.