KC detectives asking potential witnesses to Labor Day highway homicide to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives say they’re looking to talk with a specific set of people to help solve a Labor Day fatal shooting.

Police say 27-year-old Kendrick Anderson was gunned down on Sept. 7 while driving southbound on 71 Highway near Meyer Boulevard last year. The shooting caused Anderson to wreck his car. A passenger inside the vehicle was also shot but left the scene.

Now, six months later, the mother of Anderson’s children and his most recent girlfriend stand side by side -- a friendship forged by shared grief.

“Somebody needs to call in because they’re sleeping good at night and we’re not," girlfriend Crystal Rayner said. "We need answers. It’s very hard. Life is not normal. It’s very difficult.”

She said she and Shamore Nelson have grown close through this, and the pair often spends time on the phone with Anderson’s mother during sleepless nights.

“It’s hard to sleep at night. Sometimes it’s hard to eat thinking that he can’t have the meal that I’m used to him giving me," Rayner said.

“They know exactly what happened to him," Nelson said. "It’s just the matter of someone coming forward. That’s all we need. I know somebody seen it. Somebody heard it. Somebody talked about it.”

Detectives agree and said they’re looking to speak with whoever was driving in that area at the time Anderson was shot and wrecked his car. They said someone could’ve seen something and not realized they were witnessing a homicide scene unfold.

“From what the detectives said, it was people following him,” Rayner said.

The pair, along with Anderson’s family, say they want closure.

Police said Anderson was probably targeted, and someone in that close circle just needs to make the anonymous call to Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

“Just think about his children," Nelson said. :They got their father taken away from them for something so senseless. I know it was. And now they won’t know what it’ll be like to have a father.”

Anderson’s case will be featured in FOX4’s upcoming Problem Solvers Crime Files segment, airing March 31. Tune in at 9 p.m. Saturday to hear from Anderson’s mother and more from the detective working this case.