Local hero who put her life on the line after 9/11 terror attacks will be laid to rest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends and family of local FBI agent Melissa S. Morrow will honor her life Tuesday.

Special Agent Morrow died Thursday at the age of 48 of brain cancer caused by breathing in dangerous toxins at the Pentagon after 911.

The visitation will be at Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, at 1 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 3:15 p.m. The northbound lanes of Ward Parkway will be closed between 63rd and 61st while the visitation and funeral take place.

The agency said in a news release Friday that Morrow made the "ultimate sacrifice," and her death has been classified as a line-of-duty death. She had been certified by the World Trade Center Health Program and the Sept. 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Morrow joined the FBI in 1995 and worked at its Washington field office prior to transferring to the Kansas City field office.

She was a first responder to the Pentagon crash site and the Alexandria evidence warehouse. The FBI says she spent 10 weeks recovering and processing evidence at the site.

