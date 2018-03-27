Local youngsters get a jump on early education with Pre-KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday, volunteers met at Union Station to stuff hundreds of Pre-KC subscription boxes. Pre-KC is a campaign lead by the KC Chamber to educate the community about the importance of quality early learning.

The boxes, which will be sent out monthly, are free. They will contain plush toys, stickers, early learning resources and Sesame Street in Communities Toolkits.

To sign up for a subscription box, go to Pre-KC.org.

According to organizers at Pre-KC, one in every three children starting kindergarten in Greater Kansas City does not have the skills they need to succeed. The campaign is part of the KC Chamber’s Big 5 goal “to connect every child, every family, and every community with the resources necessary to launch successful educational careers on the first day of kindergarten.”

The Pre-KC Campaign features several public service announcements about early learning, including a PSA that features FOX 4’s Dhominique Ricks. FOX 4 is a Pre-KC partner.

Sesame Street in Communities is also partnering with Pre-KC and will hold a series of free events in Kansas City. The next event is an “Exploring Emotions” dinner April 12th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 3011 Baltimore Avenue in Kansas City, Mo.

Literacy Resources:

Lead to Read KC:

http://www.leadtoreadkc.org/

Reach Out and Read:

http://www.reachoutandreadkc.org/

Turn the Page KC:

http://turnthepagekc.org/

Rhyming to Reading:

https://www.childrensmercy.org/rhymingtoreading/

Building a Community of Readers:

http://www.kclibrary.org/building-community-readers

Raising a Reader:

https://www.raisingareader.org/

HIKE:

http://www.phoenixfamily.org/HIKE/about.html

The Literacy Lab:

https://theliteracylab.org/our-work/where-we-work/#kansas-city,-mo

Literacy KC:

http://literacykc.org/