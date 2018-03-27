Metro teens with special needs compete in Job Olympics to prep for joining workforce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Hundreds of metro teens with special needs competed for gold Tuesday in a different kind of Olympics -- the Job Olympics.

They competed in events like sorting silverware, vacuuming, bagging groceries and organizing food, among other skills. The purpose was to get them ready to one day join the work force.

"Once they get out of high school, how do they go about getting a job? This competition helps them learn the skills that they need to go get that job, to do interviews and to get into the work life," said Jeff Blackwood with Pathfinder Health Innovations.

At the end of the morning, the teens received medals and ribbons based on where they placed in each category.