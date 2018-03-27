Ninth annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will be June 1&2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2018 events go on sale Tuesday morning.

The fundraiser, which benefits Children’s Mercy Kansas City, will take place on June 1 and 2. This is the ninth year for the event.

The weekend will feature Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner — among others. This includes the “Big Slick Celebrity Classic” softball game at The K, the celebrity bowling tournament at Pinstripes in Prairiefire, and the main event — the party and auction at The Midland.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Click here to get yours.