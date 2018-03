The U.S. Marshal’s Service and KC Crimestoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in located a listed fugitive who may be in the Kansas City area.

Savio Valdez Davila, 20, is wanted in association with a homicide on March 22 in Dallas, Texas.

Davila is described as 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, and maybe be associated with a black 2011 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate DG7-T616.

If you see Savion Valdez Davila, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.