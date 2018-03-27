LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Bill Self and players speak to the media as they look ahead to Saturday’s Final Four game against Villanova.
WATCH LIVE: KU coach Bill Self and Jayhawks players speak ahead of game against Villanova
-
KU basketball coach Bill Self says he’s OK with man reportedly giving his players free throw advice
-
102-year-old fan and KU’s good luck charm ready to cheer on Jayhawks in Final Four
-
Jayhawks’ Udoka Azubuike injures knee, out for Big 12 tournament
-
KU, K-State, and Wichita State all headed to NCAA tournament for first time in 4 years
-
Sister Jean becomes best-selling bobblehead as she continues to steal show at NCAA tournament
-
-
Kansas tops Texas Tech for record 14th straight league title
-
2 former KU basketball players, 1 former Wichita State player named in federal probe into potential NCAA violations
-
Jayhawks suffer first sweep in Bill Self era with 82-64 loss to Okla. State
-
Kansas brings sanity back to March Madness in 80-76 win over Clemson
-
Parents of 2 Loyola-Chicago players from Blue Valley Northwest ready to cheer on sons in Final Four
-
-
Jayhawks fan turns 102 years old
-
High school freshman’s incredible 80-foot buzzer-beater caught on camera
-
Kansas City Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson to become free agent when contract expires next month