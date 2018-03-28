3 new measles cases, new exposure locations reported in Johnson County

TOPEKA, Kan. — Three new measles cases and three new exposure locations have been reported in Johnson County, Kansas health officials say.

On March 8, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Johnson County Health Department were notified of a case of measles at a Johnson County day care. State health officials said he new cases bring the total to 13 in Kansas — 11 in Johnson County and one case each in Miami and Linn counties.

On Wednesday, officials released three new exposure locations.

If you visited these places at these times, be aware that you may have been exposed to measles:

Walgreens; 7500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO; March 22 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Chick-fil-A; 12087 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, KS; March 24 from 8:15 PM til close

Chuck E. Cheese’s; 15225 W. 134th Place, Olathe, KS; March 21, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

In a statement released earlier this month, KDHE urged “people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.”

Below are the previously reported exposure locations:

AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, KS; March 9 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Aldi's; 15290 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, KS; on March 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS on March 7 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas Emergency Department; 5808 W. 110th St., Overland Park, KS on March 8 and March 10 in the morning

Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E. Main St., Gardner, KS; on March 9 from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St., Olathe, KS; on March 10 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, KS; on March 10 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, KS; on March 10 after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Orange Leaf; 11524 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS; on March 10 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM