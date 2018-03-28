Are “The Last Jedi” and “Last Men in Aleppo?” the last straw? ” Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two films from opposite sides of the cinematic universe are now streaming. Shawn and Russ let us know if the latest in the "Star Wars" franchise and a harrowing war documentary are worth your time.

1) STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (PG-13)

Walt Disney

RUSS

Is the Force with the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise? Yes. Packed with action, vitality, humor and pleasing familiarity, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is just what fans want. It's impossible to talk about the plot without offering any spoilers, but I will say this much: Mark Hamill is terrific in the best turn of his career. As Yoda might say, "Gives a great performance, he does."

SHAWN says entertaining but admittedly this franchise is getting a bit stale. Definitely time to freshen things up. Thanks goodness for Mark Hamill.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) LAST MEN IN ALEPPO (Not rated)

Grasshopper

RUSS

"Last Men in Aleppo" is important viewing for anyone who wants a better understanding of what's going on in Syria. This harrowing, award-winning documentary shows the horrors of that war-torn land through the eyes of "White Helmets," volunteers working to rescue bombing victims. It's tragic, heartbreaking and all-too relevant.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

