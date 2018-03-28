Facebook scandal stirs privacy concerns for millions of users

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After user data from 50 million users may have be accessed by Cambridge Analytica, Facebook unveiled changes it the privacy portion of its app.

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before Congress, and the Federal Trade Commission is also investigating.

Along with making privacy settings easier to find, Facebook also pledged to investigate apps, and give developers less access.

This week, the whistle blower from Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm with ties to the 2016 Trump campaign, says Facebook can listen to what's going in around you through its app. Computer and Technology expert Burton Keslo says it's possible.

“With smart phones, the apps are really integrated into the operating systems of the app,” said Burton Kelso. “And a lot of people, their apps are constantly running so it would give Facebook a way to listen.”

Kelso says you may be sharing more than you realize.

To download your Facebook data, go to settings on your desktop or laptop, and then click download a copy of your Facebook data at the bottom.

Kelso says the first thing you should look for are advertisers that have your information.

“You can turn off the features that are being shared with outside parties or they can just uninstall all of the apps that are collecting data,” said Kelso. “It makes it less likely any outside parties would have access to your information.”

Some Facebook users who downloaded their data claim they found logs of all the calls and text messages they've made. Facebook responded by saying that would only happen for people who opt-ed in on the Messenger and FB Lite apps on Android.