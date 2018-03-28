JoCo. law enforcement and school officials to meet, plan for better school security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Johnson County law enforcement and school superintendents will meet in Lenexa Wednesday to discuss how to make schools safer.

School safety is an issue that so many have been reevaluating, especially after the horrific shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school that killed 17 people on Valentine's day.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., administrators from schools across Johnson County will be met with Johnson County sheriff's deputies to put some ideas on the table on the best ways to handle future incidents if it were to happen locally.

The discussion will be more along the lines of a question and answer session with the long-term goal of installing more effective plans.

"Our goal is to keep students and faculty safe, and what can we do from our side and what can they do from their side," Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy Claire Canaan said. "Our end goal here is to save lives whether that's students, faculty, our officers and deputies that are in the schools."