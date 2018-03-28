Kansas City bus driver honored for keeping passengers safe amid gun battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two and a half months ago, a Kansas City bus driver's routine ride near East 76th and The Paseo instantly took a frightening turn.

“I was just coming down The Paseo, passing 80th, and there’s a little curve there, and everything seemed fine, and I look up and there’s a guy running out of a house shooting, and they started shooting back from the car,” recalled Bernadine Perez-Gunter, who’s been a KCATA bus driver for less than three years.

Perez-Gunter said two men with high-powered guns fired nonstop bullets at each other just feet away from her rolling bus.

“It sounded real loud like 'Bam, bam, bam, bam.' You could see lots of bright lights. That was the most jolting thing I’ve ever seen while on my routes. It really did scare the mess out of me,” Perez-Gunter said.

Despite her fears, Perez-Gunter's soul concern was keeping her 10 rattled passengers calm.

“There was a guy that actually jumped off the bus. Everybody else was just shocked and upset about it. They were saying stuff like, 'Oh my God,' but weren’t too anxious, thank God,” Perez-Gunter said.

The Kansas CIty bus driver screamed at her passengers to hit the floor.

“I stopped the bus, pulled the brake and then I threw my seat back, and I just got down on the floor, turned around, making sure everybody was down,” Perez-Gunter recalled.

The bus drivers said just five minutes later, the terrifying gunfire stopped.

On Wednesday, Perez-Gunter’s bosses honored her during their KCATA board meeting for quick thinking and keeping everybody safe.

But, don’t call the brave bus driver a hero.

“Yeah, they might call me a hero. I’m not a hero," Perez-Gunter said. "I just think I did what anyone would have done. I really love my job, and I just want to know that I’m doing a service for the community."