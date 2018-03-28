× KC police investigating suspicious death after woman’s body found in U-Haul near 80th and Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspicious death investigation is underway Wednesday in KCMO after a body was found inside a U-Haul truck, officials say.

According to Kansas City police dispatch, police were called to the area of 80th Street and the Paseo around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday after a nearby business noticed a U-Haul parked on the property. A person went to look at the U-Haul and noticed the woman’s body in the back of the truck.

Police on scene told FOX4 they are considering the incident a suspicious death at this time, but there is no obvious sign of foul play. The woman’s cause of death has not yet been released.

FOX4 has a reporter on the scene and will update as more information is available.