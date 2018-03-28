Karli Ritter’s favorite Easter dinner recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you don't want to face the crowds this Easter, try making your owner dinner. FOX4's Karli Ritter joined Chef Matt Chatfield in the FOX4 kitchen to cook up some of her favorites.

Sous Vide Pork Rack Chops

Ingredients for 2:

1 (20-ounce) bone-in pork rack chop (or two 10 ounce)

Kosher Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

12 ounces fingerling potatoes

Directions:

Step 1

Set the Sous Vide Circulator to 140ºF (60ºC).

Step 2

Generously season the pork chop with salt and pepper. Place in a medium zipper lock or vacuum seal bag. Seal the bag using the water immersion technique or a vacuum sealer on the dry setting.

Step 3

Place the bag in the water bath and set the timer for 45 minutes.

Step 4

While the pork is cooking, bring a medium saucepan filled with salted water to a rapid boil. Add the potatoes and boil until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and set aside until pork is finished.

Finishing Steps:

Step 1

When the timer goes off, remove the bag from the water bath. Remove the pork from the bag and pat very dry with paper towels.

Step 2

Melt the butter in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter stops foaming, add the pork. Sear until well-browned on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes total. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, add the potatoes to the hot pan. Sauté over medium-high heat until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Divide potatoes between 2 serving plates.

Step 4

Cut the pork from the bone and slice thin. Serve the pork with the potatoes.

Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh parsley and cilantro leaves, packed tightly

3 cloves garlic, peeled

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Place the parsley, garlic, lemon juice, salt, red pepper, and vinegar into a food processor or blender. Pulse several times until the parsley and garlic are broken down into small pieces.

Now turn on the food processor or blender and drizzle in the olive oil.

Karli’s Orange Cream Tart

Ingredients:

• 1 to 1-1/4 cups sugar

• Grated zest of 2 oranges

• 4 large eggs

• 3/4 cup fresh orange juice (from 3 oranges)

• 2 sticks plus 5 tablespoons butter (10 1/2 ounces) unsalted butter, cut into tablespoon size pieces, at room temperature.

• 1 9-inch tart shell made with sweet tart dough, fully baked

Directions:

Step 1: Have a instant-read thermometer, a strainer and a blender or food processor at hand. Bring a few inches of water to a simmer in a saucepan.

Step 2: Put the sugar and zest in a large heatproof bowl that can be set over the pan of simmering water.

Step 3: Off the heat, rub the sugar and zest together between your fingers until the sugar is moist, grainy, and very aromatic. Whisk in the eggs, followed by the orange juice.

Step 4: Set the bowl over the pan and start stirring with the whisk as soon as the mixture fees tepid to the touch. Cook the orange cream until it reaches 180 degrees F.

Step 5: As you whisk- you whisk constantly to keep the eggs from scrambling- you’ll see that the cream will start out light and foamy, then the bubbles will get bigger, and then, as it gets closer to 180F, it will start to thicken and the whisk will leave tracks. Heads up at this point- the tracks mean the cream is almost ready. Don’t stop whisking or checking the temperature, and have patience- depending on how much heat you’re giving the cream, getting to temp may take as long as 10 minutes.

Step 6: As soon as it reaches 180 degrees F, remove the cream from the heat and strain it into the container of the blender (or food processor); discard the zest.

Step 7: Let the cream stand, stirring occasionally, until it cools to 140 degrees F, about 10 minutes.

Step 8: Turn the blender to high (or turn on the processor) and, with the machine going, add the butter about 5 pieces at a time. Scrape down the sides of the container as needed as you incorporate the butter. Once the butter is in, keep the machine going- to get the perfect light, airy texture of orange-cream dreams, you must continue to bend the cream for another 3 minutes. If your machine protests, and gets a bit too hot, work in 1-minute intervals, giving the machine a little rest between beats.

Step 9: Pour the cream into a container, press a piece of plastic wrap against the surface to create an airtight seal and refrigerate at least 4 hours, or overnight. (The cream will keep in the fridge for 4 days or, tightly sealed, in the freezer for up to 2 months; thaw it overnight in the refrigerator.)

Step 10: When you are ready to assemble the tart, just whisk the cream to loosen it and spoon it into the tart shell.

Step 11: Serve the tart, or refrigerate until needed.

