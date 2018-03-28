KC Zoo welcomes two baby otters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The Kansas City Zoo released pictures Tuesday of two baby otters, born just last week.
One is a boy. The other is a girl. Each Asian small-clawed otter weighs a quarter of a pound, but they’re gaining weight every day.
This is the second successful breeding for the 10-year-old mom, Cai, and 6-year-old dad, Ian.
In August of 2017, Cai gave birth to a boy named Otis.
The zoo is having a naming contest on their website. Click here to cast your vote. The contest ends Thursday, April 5.
The winning names will be announced next Friday, April 6.
A spokesperson for the zoo says it will be a few weeks before the otter are visible to the public.
