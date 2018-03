× Lee’s Summit police attempting to identify suspects in cash scam

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three men believed to be involved in what police called “a quick cash scam.”

Police released photos of the three suspects, as well as a vehicle Wednesday morning.

If you can identify them, please contact Officer Egan at (816) 969-4168, reference case #18-2352 or send us Lee’s Summit Police a message on Facebook.