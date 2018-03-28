Metro-based water park group named Schlitterbahn executive to Hall of Fame after water slide death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Although things seem bad for Schlitterbahn right now, the year after Caleb Schwab’s death was a pretty good one for the water park in terms of awards.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Labor announced it will conduct a full compliance audit of Schlitterbahn's KCK water park under the Kansas Amusement Ride Act.

The announcement came on the same day the company's co-owner Jeff Henry said he would not oppose extradition to Kansas to face numerous charges, including second-degree murder for the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab.

Henry is one of three Schlitterbahn leaders that were charged. The lead designer of the Verruckt water slide that Caleb died while riding and the water park's director of operations have also been charged. The KCK water park and construction company that built the Verruckt were also charged.

But although those leaders are now facing charges, another Schlitterbahn executive was facing an award in 2017.

Schlitterbahn Chief Operating Officer Terri Adams was inducted into the World Waterpark Association ‘s Hall of Fame in 2017.

A video posted on the Overland Park-based organization’s website last year talks about Adams’ decades-long partnership with the Henry family and credits her leadership to expanding operations to Kansas City.

“It’s hard to find a part of the water park industry that wasn’t touched by Adams. Safety has always been a focus and a passion," the video says.

The World Waterpark Association is a membership organization, with water park owners, operators and suppliers in 45 countries around the world. The WWA’s Board of Directors votes on nominees each year, presented by members who’ve identified candidates for recognition across the industry.

Jeff Henry was inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame back in 2000.

"All of us at the World Waterpark Association are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred at Schlitterbahn in Kansas City, Kansas in 2016. We are aware of the charges that have been filed against Schlitterbahn and its current and former employees, but our association is not involved in those legal proceedings. A situation of this magnitude is one our industry and membership organization has never encountered. We are closely monitoring events as they develop," said Aleatha Ezra, Director of Park Member Development.

Schlitterbahn, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, was also set to receive a Texas Treasure Business Award on April 3.

"I take great pride in seeing Schlitterbahn recognized with a Texas Treasure Business Award," Texas Sen. Donna Campbell said in a news release last week, the day before the first indictments were handed down against Schlitterbahn.

Schlitterbahn spokesperson Winter Prosapio confirmed Wednesday plans for the ceremony have been canceled.

"We believe that having a ceremony at this time is also not appropriate at this time," Prosapio said.

She said the award was actually already received last year, though details were never announced.

