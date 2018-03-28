Metro medical community excited by researchers’ discovery of a new organ in human body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It's inside your body, yet doctors didn't realize it was there.

A medical research study was released Tuesday, saying doctors have discovered a new human organ: the interstitium. The new findings have Kansas City’s medical community considering the possibilities for future breakthroughs.

It's like looking into outer space and finding a whole new planet. Professors at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences are excited by what they’ve read in the journal Scientific Reports. That study says medical researchers have uncovered the interstitium, an organ that consists of interconnected fluid-filled components around the body.

The interstitium report says those pockets, which are basically the goo that sits between human cells, have always been there, but doctors didn’t realize their importance.

“It's like exploring new worlds,” said Robert Stephens, professor of anatomy and neurology at KCU. He's leading around 200 students in the university’s latest crop of future doctors. That published study says the interstitium, which extends all over the body, could potentially allow sickness to spread.

“They're very interested in its role in cancer and number of internal and gallbladder issues,” Stephens said.

Stephens, who has been a medical professor for 38 years, shrugs his shoulders at the notion of the interstitium being there all along, yet seeming irrelevant to the medical community.

“It happens all the time. It happens to all of us,” Stephens said. “We walk in the kitchen, asking, 'Where's the salt and pepper shaker?' Then someone comes in and says, 'There it is.'”

That’s fascinating news to KCU’s student population, some of whom will be licensed doctors within the next year. Nick Sullivan, a third-year med student from Chicago, tells FOX4 he’s excited to know new discoveries are still being made.

“For me, this is one of the first new discoveries to that end,” Sullivan said. “We may kid ourselves that we know it all, but this is just another reminder that we're just scratching the surface and there's still a lot further to go in research and in medicine until we know it all."

Researchers didn't discover the interstitium overnight, and it may take some time before its taught to medical students. Stephens said this is a whole new world, and it could lead to exciting breakthroughs.

“I think it will take some time before researchers start to shift their focus to this area. There's always a little bit of skepticism in the area of science, and that's a good thing. Once they pick up on the research, and, see its validity in the exploration of disease processes, I think it will be very explosive,” Stephens said.

That new study also says the interstitium is among the largest organs in the body. Doctors discovered another bodily organ last year – the mesentery – the conduit that connects the intestine to the abdomen.